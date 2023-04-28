Mid-Southern Savings Bank, FSB (MSVB) Declares $0.06 Dividend

Mid-Southern Savings Bank, FSB said on April 26, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.06 per share ($0.24 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.06 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 11, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 12, 2023 will receive the payment on May 26, 2023.

At the current share price of $11.45 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.10%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.91%, the lowest has been 0.53%, and the highest has been 2.10%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.44 (n=210).

The current dividend yield is 2.69 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.35. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 2.00%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 30 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mid-Southern Savings Bank, FSB. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 11.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MSVB is 0.05%, a decrease of 35.53%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.07% to 739K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alliancebernstein holds 215K shares representing 7.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 208K shares, representing an increase of 2.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MSVB by 7.07% over the last quarter.

Price Jennifer C. holds 169K shares representing 6.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Maltese Capital Management holds 117K shares representing 4.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 119K shares, representing a decrease of 1.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MSVB by 53.10% over the last quarter.

Stilwell Value holds 50K shares representing 1.83% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AWH Capital holds 46K shares representing 1.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Mid-Southern Bancorp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Mid-Southern Savings Bank, FSB is a federally chartered savings bank headquartered in Salem, Indiana, approximately 40 miles northwest of Louisville, Kentucky. The Bank conducts business from its main office in Salem and through its branch offices located in Mitchell and Orleans, Indiana and a loan production office located in New Albany, Indiana.

