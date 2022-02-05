Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB) Passed Our Checks, And It's About To Pay A US$0.04 Dividend

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB) is about to go ex-dividend in just 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Accordingly, Mid-Southern Bancorp investors that purchase the stock on or after the 10th of February will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 25th of February.

The company's upcoming dividend is US$0.04 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$0.16 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Mid-Southern Bancorp has a trailing yield of 1.0% on the current stock price of $15.3899. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. As a result, readers should always check whether Mid-Southern Bancorp has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Mid-Southern Bancorp is paying out just 23% of its profit after tax, which is comfortably low and leaves plenty of breathing room in the case of adverse events.

When a company paid out less in dividends than it earned in profit, this generally suggests its dividend is affordable. The lower the % of its profit that it pays out, the greater the margin of safety for the dividend if the business enters a downturn.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. This is why it's a relief to see Mid-Southern Bancorp earnings per share are up 3.1% per annum over the last five years.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Mid-Southern Bancorp has seen its dividend decline 4.1% per annum on average over the past eight years, which is not great to see. Mid-Southern Bancorp is a rare case where dividends have been decreasing at the same time as earnings per share have been improving. It's unusual to see, and could point to unstable conditions in the core business, or more rarely an intensified focus on reinvesting profits.

To Sum It Up

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Mid-Southern Bancorp? It has been growing its earnings per share somewhat in recent years, although it reinvests more than half its earnings in the business, which could suggest there are some growth projects that have not yet reached fruition. We think this is a pretty attractive combination, and would be interested in investigating Mid-Southern Bancorp more closely.

With that in mind, a critical part of thorough stock research is being aware of any risks that stock currently faces. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Mid-Southern Bancorp and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

