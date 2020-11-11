Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (MSVB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 12, 2020

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (MSVB) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 12, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.02 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased MSVB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 9th quarter that MSVB has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $13.19, the dividend yield is .61%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MSVB was $13.19, representing a -5.79% decrease from the 52 week high of $14 and a 35.84% increase over the 52 week low of $9.71.

MSVB is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) and People's United Financial, Inc. (PBCT). MSVB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.37.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MSVB Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

