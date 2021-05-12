Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (MSVB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 13, 2021

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (MSVB) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 13, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.03 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 28, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MSVB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 50% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $15.6, the dividend yield is .77%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MSVB was $15.6, representing a -5.97% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.59 and a 41.95% increase over the 52 week low of $10.99.

MSVB is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). MSVB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.39.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MSVB Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.