Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (MSVB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 18, 2021

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (MSVB) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 18, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.03 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MSVB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 50% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of MSVB was $16.25, representing a -2.05% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.59 and a 67.35% increase over the 52 week low of $9.71.

MSVB is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) and People's United Financial, Inc. (PBCT). MSVB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.37.

