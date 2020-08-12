Dividends
Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (MSVB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 13, 2020

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (MSVB) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 13, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.02 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 31, 2020. Shareholders who purchased MSVB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that MSVB has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $12, the dividend yield is .67%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MSVB was $12, representing a -14.29% decrease from the 52 week high of $14 and a 23.58% increase over the 52 week low of $9.71.

MSVB is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) and E*TRADE Financial Corporation (ETFC). MSVB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.31.

