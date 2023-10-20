News & Insights

US Markets
RF

Mid-sized US banks' shares slump after downbeat interest income forecasts

Credit: REUTERS/Christopher Aluka Berry

October 20, 2023 — 10:45 am EDT

Written by Jaiveer Singh Shekhawat and Niket Nishant for Reuters ->

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Shares of mid-sized U.S. banks fell on Friday after a string of earnings reports heightened investor concerns that the boost from the Federal Reserve's rate hikes was tapering off.

Regions Financial RF.N dropped to the lowest level since the banking crisis in March after the lender said it expects its net interest income (NII) in the fourth quarter to decline about 5% from current levels.

Its shares were last down 14.7% at $14.06. Huntington Bancshares HBAN.O and Comerica CMA.N also fell nearly 4% and 8%, respectively.

Comerica is set for the biggest intraday percentage drop since May, if losses hold.

The S&P 500 Banks index .SPXBK and the KBW Regional Banking index .KRX lost 2.4% and 2.6%, respectively.

A busy earnings week for banks highlighted that the Fed's rate hikes has forced several of them to pay higher interest on deposits to prevent customers from moving their money into alternatives such as money-market funds.

That, together with an expected slowdown in loan demand as borrowing costs increase, dampened expectations of NII growth in the fourth quarter.

Lenders such as Fifth Third BancorpFITB.O and Comerica have also forecast a drop in NII.

On Friday, Regions Financial reported a profit of 49 cents per share for the third quarter, missing analysts' average estimate of 58 cents, according to LSEG data.

Huntington Bancshares posted an 8% drop in third-quarter profit as interest income declined.

(Reporting by Jaiveer Singh Shekhawat and Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

((JaiveerSingh.Shekhawat@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RF
HBAN
CMA
FITB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.