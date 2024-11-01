Mid Penn Prices 2.375 Mln Public Offering At $29.50/share

(RTTNews) - Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (MPB) on Friday announced the pricing of its public offering of 2.375 million shares at $29.50 per share, for gross proceeds of $70 million.

The lender intends to use the net proceeds from the offering of around $67 million to support its continued growth, including investments in Mid Penn Bank, potential redemption of subordinated debt, future strategic transactions, and others.

The company has also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 356,250 shares.

