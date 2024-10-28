News & Insights

Mid Penn Bancorp price target raised to $35 from $31 at Piper Sandler

October 28, 2024 — 07:36 am EDT

Piper Sandler raised the firm’s price target on Mid Penn Bancorp (MPB) to $35 from $31 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The firm notes Mid Penn Bancorp reported Q3 EPS of 74c, and after excluding merger expense, it pegs core EPS at 75c. This compared favorably to Piper and consensus.

