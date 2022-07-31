Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of $0.20

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) will pay a dividend of $0.20 on the 22nd of August. This payment means that the dividend yield will be 2.8%, which is around the industry average.

Mid Penn Bancorp's Payment Expected To Have Solid Earnings Coverage

We like to see a healthy dividend yield, but that is only helpful to us if the payment can continue.

Having distributed dividends for at least 10 years, Mid Penn Bancorp has a long history of paying out a part of its earnings to shareholders. Taking data from its last earnings report, calculating for the company's payout ratio shows 34%, which means that Mid Penn Bancorp would be able to pay its last dividend without pressure on the balance sheet.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 24.9%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the future payout ratio could be 33% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

NasdaqGM:MPB Historic Dividend July 31st 2022

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. Since 2012, the annual payment back then was $0.20, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $0.80. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 15% a year over that time. It is great to see strong growth in the dividend payments, but cuts are concerning as it may indicate the payout policy is too ambitious.

Mid Penn Bancorp May Find It Hard To Grow The Dividend

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. Unfortunately, Mid Penn Bancorp's earnings per share has been essentially flat over the past five years, which means the dividend may not be increased each year. If Mid Penn Bancorp is struggling to find viable investments, it always has the option to increase its payout ratio to pay more to shareholders.

We should note that Mid Penn Bancorp has issued stock equal to 39% of shares outstanding. Trying to grow the dividend when issuing new shares reminds us of the ancient Greek tale of Sisyphus - perpetually pushing a boulder uphill. Companies that consistently issue new shares are often suboptimal from a dividend perspective.

Our Thoughts On Mid Penn Bancorp's Dividend

In summary, we are pleased with the dividend remaining consistent, and we think there is a good chance of this continuing in the future. The payout ratio looks good, but unfortunately the company's dividend track record isn't stellar. The dividend looks okay, but there have been some issues in the past, so we would be a little bit cautious.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For instance, we've picked out 3 warning signs for Mid Penn Bancorp that investors should take into consideration. Is Mid Penn Bancorp not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

