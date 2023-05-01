Mid Penn Bancorp (MPB) Declares $0.20 Dividend

Mid Penn Bancorp said on April 28, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share ($0.80 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.20 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 9, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 10, 2023 will receive the payment on May 22, 2023.

At the current share price of $21.81 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.67%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.20%, the lowest has been 2.36%, and the highest has been 4.75%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.50 (n=174).

The current dividend yield is 0.92 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.23. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.04%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 238 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mid Penn Bancorp. This is an increase of 32 owner(s) or 15.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MPB is 0.04%, a decrease of 54.62%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.26% to 7,876K shares. The put/call ratio of MPB is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 61.35% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Mid Penn Bancorp is 35.19. The forecasts range from a low of 32.32 to a high of $38.85. The average price target represents an increase of 61.35% from its latest reported closing price of 21.81.

The projected annual revenue for Mid Penn Bancorp is 194MM, an increase of 15.79%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.96.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 836K shares representing 5.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 826K shares, representing an increase of 1.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MPB by 0.61% over the last quarter.

FJ Capital Management holds 538K shares representing 3.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 538K shares, representing an increase of 0.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MPB by 99.90% over the last quarter.

Banc Funds Co holds 460K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 473K shares, representing a decrease of 2.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MPB by 99.90% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 374K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 365K shares, representing an increase of 2.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MPB by 1.25% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 359K shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 312K shares, representing an increase of 13.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MPB by 8.73% over the last quarter.

Mid Penn Bancorp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. , headquartered in Millersburg, Pennsylvania, has been serving the community since 1868. Mid Penn Bank operates retail locations throughout the state of Pennsylvania and has total assets of more than $3 billion. Its footprint includes Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Fayette, Lancaster, Luzerne, Montgomery, Northumberland, Schuylkill and Westmoreland counties. The Bank offers a comprehensive portfolio of products and services to meet the banking needs of the communities it serves.

