Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. Just Missed Earnings - But Analysts Have Updated Their Models

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) came out with its annual results last week, and we wanted to see how the business is performing and what industry forecasters think of the company following this report. It looks like the results were a bit of a negative overall. While revenues of US$127m were in line with analyst predictions, statutory earnings were less than expected, missing estimates by 6.2% to hit US$2.71 per share. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year.

NasdaqGM:MPB Earnings and Revenue Growth February 4th 2022

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Mid Penn Bancorp from two analysts is for revenues of US$165.6m in 2022 which, if met, would be a sizeable 30% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to surge 60% to US$2.94. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$159.0m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.88 in 2022. It looks like there's been a modest increase in sentiment following the latest results, withthe analysts becoming a bit more optimistic in their predictions for both revenues and earnings.

Despite these upgrades,the analysts have not made any major changes to their price target of US$34.75, suggesting that the higher estimates are not likely to have a long term impact on what the stock is worth.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. We can infer from the latest estimates that forecasts expect a continuation of Mid Penn Bancorp'shistorical trends, as the 30% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2022 is roughly in line with the 25% annual revenue growth over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenues grow 5.1% per year. So although Mid Penn Bancorp is expected to maintain its revenue growth rate, it's definitely expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around Mid Penn Bancorp's earnings potential next year. Pleasantly, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and their forecasts suggest the business is expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. At least one analyst has provided forecasts out to 2023, which can be seen for free on our platform here.

And what about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Mid Penn Bancorp (of which 1 shouldn't be ignored!) you should know about.

