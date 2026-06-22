Mid-Market Expansion Gains Traction: Can INTU Unlock a $90B Opportunity?

Intuit Inc. INTU is making significant progress in its push into the mid-market segment, a fast-growing opportunity with an estimated total addressable market of $90 billion. Leveraging its vast data assets, AI-driven platform capabilities and expert-assisted services, the company is positioning itself as a trusted financial technology partner for larger and more complex businesses.

A key pillar of this strategy is the expansion of QuickBooks and Intuit Enterprise Suite. These solutions provide an integrated ecosystem spanning financial management, payroll, time tracking, payments, bill pay, banking, financing and accounting support. Intuit Enterprise Suite, in particular, is designed for mid-sized businesses that require advanced capabilities such as multi-entity reporting, multidimensional financial management and configurable AI-powered workflows.

The company is also enhancing its value proposition through new financing offerings, including Buy Now, Pay Later functionality within QuickBooks and the recently introduced Intuit Business Credit Card. Combined with AI-powered insights, forecasting tools and industry-specific performance metrics, these solutions help businesses improve cash flow management and make more informed decisions.

Strengthening its platform, Intuit recently launched QuickBooks Workforce, an integrated human capital management solution that enables businesses to manage payroll, workforce operations and employee needs from a single platform.

Early results indicate strong customer adoption. In the third-quarter fiscal 2026, revenues from QuickBooks Online Advanced and Intuit Enterprise Suite increased approximately 38% year over year. Global Business Solutions revenues rose 15% to $3.3 billion, while online ecosystem revenues grew 19% to $2.5 billion, underscoring rising demand for Intuit's AI-powered platform among larger and more sophisticated business customers.

As Intuit continues to expand its AI capabilities, integrated financial tools and workforce management offerings, it is well-positioned to capture a larger share of the $90 billion mid-market opportunity and drive long-term growth.

What Intuit’s Competitors Are Offering

Oracle ORCL, through NetSuite, is a leading competitor in the mid-market segment. NetSuite provides cloud-based ERP capabilities, including financial management, inventory, CRM, reporting and business planning, helping growing companies manage complex operations and scale efficiently.

Microsoft MSFT competes with Dynamics 365 Business Central, offering finance, operations, supply chain, sales, customer management and reporting tools for mid-sized businesses. Its integration with Microsoft 365, Teams, Power BI, Azure and AI-powered Copilot makes it a compelling option for companies seeking connected workflows, automation and stronger business insights.

INTU’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of Intuit have fallen 16.5% over the past month, underperforming both the broader industry and the S&P 500 Index.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

In terms of forward 12-month Price/Sales (P/S), Intuit is currently trading at 3.09X, which is at a discount to the industry average of 6.16X.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Intuit’s estimate revisions reflect a positive trend. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2026 EPS has been revised upward 1.9% to $23.79 over the past month. The consensus estimate for 2026 calls for 18.1% growth year over year.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Currently, Intuit carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Oracle Corporation (ORCL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Intuit Inc. (INTU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.