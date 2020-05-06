Mid-Cap Value & Leveraged Natural Gas: 2 ETFs to Watch on Outsized Volume

In the last trading session, U.S. stocks were in the positive territory on gradual reopening of the economy and oil price rally. Among the top ETFs, SPY gained 0.9%, DIA was up 0.5%, and QQQ moved 1.1% higher on the day.

Two more specialized ETFs are worth noting as both saw trading volume that was far outside of normal. In fact, both these funds experienced volume levels that were more than double their average for the most-recent trading session. This could make these ETFs the ones to watch out for in the days ahead to see if this trend of extra-interest continues.

VOE: Volume 3.47 Times Average

This mid-cap value was in the spotlight as around 2.98 million shares moved hands compared with an average 905,000 shares a day. We also saw some price movement as VOE gained 0.4% in the last session. VOE has gained 17.3% over the past month.

BOIL: Volume 3.94 Times Average

This leveraged natural gas ETF was under the microscope as 242,110 shares moved hands. This compares with average trading volume of roughly 64,6400 million shares and came as BOIL gained about 3.8% in the last trading session. BOIL gained 34.9% in a month’s time.

Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week. Get it free >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.