Income investors seeking equities to buy right now should consider one or more of the two-dozen mid-cap stocks going ex-dividend next week.

While generally not as stable and with shorter streaks of consecutive dividend hikes, many mid-cap stocks characteristics that make them desirable for portfolio diversification and even portfolio protection in certain situations.

Like their large-cap equivalents, many mid-caps are relatively well established within their market segments. While lacking the economies of scale associated with the largest corporations, mid-cap equities still offer high levels of financial and operational transparency. This transparency provides interested investors easy access to information they need for detailed evaluation and stock analysis.

Many of the mid-cap companies pay dividend distributions according to established and specific dividend policies.

These policies outline specific targets and commitments for the dividend payout amounts, payout growth, dividend payout ratios and more. While the dividend policies offer some level of commitment, the company can change these policies at any time.

Furthermore, many of the mid-cap companies conduct their business regionally and are less dependent on the global economy. While the regional scope might be a hinderance to growth and business optimization in most instances, this regional limitation might be an advantage in other circumstances, such as the current COVID-19 virus epidemic. Many multinational and global companies are struggling as quarantines, travel bans and general fears have closed factories, limited movement of workers and interrupted supply chains for raw materials, intermediate production parts and finished products. While still dependent on global sourcing and customers, the smaller mid-cap companies can be less sensitive to these business interruptions in some circumstances.

Most resources generally define mid-cap securities as companies with market capitalizations between $2 billion and $10 billion. However, some of the companies in the upper half of the range are still large enough to be overly reliant on the global economy. Therefore, we reduced the upper limit for this list to only $5 billion. However, the one week constraint yields just 18 companies fitting the search criteria. To expand the selection, the lower limit became $1 billion. Decreasing the market capitalization’s lower limit to $1 billion expanded the list 50% to 27 companies, which offers a larger stock selection and better diversification.

Sorted in ascending order by dividend yield and for investor’s immediate consideration, below are 27 stocks with market capitalizations between $1 billion and $5 billion that go ex-dividend next week. Therefore, interested investors who are looking to take advantage of the upcoming dividend distributions should not delay their own analysis and due diligence.

The actual market capitalizations range between $1.16 billion for Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) to the high of $4.47 billion for Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB). The average capitalization of the entire group is more than $2.52 billion. The dividend yields range from a marginal 0.33% (Hecla Mining Company, NYSE:HL) to 8.33% (American Finance Trust, Inc., NASDAQ:AFIN), with a 2.65% simple average yield.

Nearly half of the equities included on the list– 13 out of 27 – have not increased their dividend distribution in the trailing 12 months. Additionally, 13 out of the 14 remaining equities have boosted their annual dividend payouts between two and nine consecutive years. The last remaining equity – Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL) – has boosted its annual dividend over the last 52 consecutive years. With nearly half equities offering no recent hikes and only one stock bosting its annual dividend more than 10 years, the average for the entire group is 3.62 consecutive annual increased

Below are the 19 large-cap stocks that are going ex-dividend next week sorted in ascending order by their current dividend yield.

Mid-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #27

Hecla Mining Company ( NYSE:HL

Dividend Yield: 0.30%

Ex-Dividend Date: March 05, 2020

Pay Date: March 13, 2020

Market Cap: $1.63 Billion

Sector: Materials

First Dividend: 1990

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 0 years

December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $3.29

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 20.5%, -50%, -3%

Mid-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #26

Dividend Yield: 0.39%

Ex-Dividend Date: March 03, 2020

Pay Date: March 18, 2020

Market Cap: $1.19 Billion

Sector: Financials

First Dividend: 2016

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 0 years

December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $51.75

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 16.8%, 42%, 0%

Mid-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #25

Dividend Yield: 0.44%

Ex-Dividend Date: March 05, 2020

Pay Date: March 20, 2020

Market Cap: $2.94 Billion

Sector: Services

First Dividend: 2016

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 0 years

December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $99.67

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 49.1%, 278%, 0%

Mid-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #24

Unifirst Corporation ( NYSE:UNF

Dividend Yield: 0.49%

Ex-Dividend Date: March 06, 2020

Pay Date: March 30, 2020

Market Cap: $3.10 Billion

Sector: Industrials

First Dividend: 1990

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 2 years

December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $202.97

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 38.2%, 55%, 70%

Mid-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #23

Dividend Yield: 0.60%

Ex-Dividend Date: March 03, 2020

Pay Date: April 03, 2020

Market Cap: $2.40 Billion

Sector: Industrials

First Dividend: 2013

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 1 year

December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $33.31

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 18.3%, 96%, 71%

Mid-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #22

Dividend Yield: 0.94%

Ex-Dividend Date: March 02, 2020

Pay Date: April 15, 2020

Market Cap: $4.11 Billion

Sector: IT & Communications

First Dividend: 2018

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 1 year

December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $25.43

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 20.5%, 0%, 0%

Mid-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #21

Brooks Automation Inc ( NASDAQ:BRKS

Dividend Yield: 1.05%

Ex-Dividend Date: March 05, 2020

Pay Date: March 27, 2020

Market Cap: $2.81 Billion

Sector: Industrials

First Dividend: 2011

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 0 years

December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $38.19

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 16.0%, 82%, 229%

Mid-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #20

Stepan Company ( NYSE:SCL

Dividend Yield: 1.09%

Ex-Dividend Date: March 04, 2020

Pay Date: March 13, 2020

Market Cap: $2.27 Billion

Sector: Materials

First Dividend: 1990

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 52 years

December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $100.66

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 8.3%, 31%, 158%

Mid-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #19

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. NYSE:FDP )

Dividend Yield: 1.12%

Ex-Dividend Date: March 03, 2020

Pay Date: March 27, 2020

Market Cap: $1.38 Billion

Sector: Consumer Products

First Dividend: 2002

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 0 years

December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $28.66

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 3.3%, -50%, -10%

Mid-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #18

ManTech International Corporation ( NASDAQ:MANT

Dividend Yield: 1.45%

Ex-Dividend Date: March 05, 2020

Pay Date: March 20, 2020

Market Cap: $2.38 Billion

Sector: IT & Communications

First Dividend: 2011

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 2 years

December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $88.14

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 65.7%, 123%, 177%

Mid-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #17

Dividend Yield: 1.60%

Ex-Dividend Date: March 02, 2020

Pay Date: March 18, 2020

Market Cap: $4.47 Billion

Sector: Materials

First Dividend: 1998

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 0 years

December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $4.38

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 10.5%, 4%, 29%

Mid-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #16

Dividend Yield: 1.65%

Ex-Dividend Date: March 05, 2020

Pay Date: April 01, 2020

Market Cap: $3.67 Billion

Sector: Services

First Dividend: 1995

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 0 years

December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $16.94

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 40.0%, 13%, 5%

Mid-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #15

Dividend Yield: 1.77%

Ex-Dividend Date: March 03, 2020

Pay Date: March 18, 2020

Market Cap: $1.36 Billion

Sector: IT & Communications

First Dividend: 2007

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 0 years

December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $20.33

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 20.1%, -2%, 32%

Mid-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #14

Jack in the Box, Inc. ( NASDAQ:JACK

Dividend Yield: 1.79%

Ex-Dividend Date: March 02, 2020

Pay Date: March 17, 2020

Market Cap: $2.11 Billion

Sector: Services

First Dividend: 2014

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 0 years

December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $89.34

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 14.8%, -12%, -1%

Mid-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #13

CSG Systems International, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CSGS

Dividend Yield: 1.82%

Ex-Dividend Date: March 05, 2020

Pay Date: March 25, 2020

Market Cap: $1.70 Billion

Sector: IT & Communications

First Dividend: 2013

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 6 years

December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $51.72

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 26.9%, 36%, 84%

Mid-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #12

Dividend Yield: 2.18%

Ex-Dividend Date: March 04, 2020

Pay Date: March 16, 2020

Market Cap: $2.49 Billion

Sector: Financials

First Dividend: 2015

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 4 years

December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $56.78

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 26.5%, 89%, 0%

Mid-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #11

First Merchants Corporation ( NASDAQ:FRME

Dividend Yield: 2.53%

Ex-Dividend Date: March 05, 2020

Pay Date: March 20, 2020

Market Cap: $2.29 Billion

Sector: Financials

First Dividend: 1993

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 8 years

December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $41.10

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 2.8%, 6%, 95%

Mid-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #10

Telefonica Brasil SA ( NYSE:VIV

Dividend Yield: 2.72%

Ex-Dividend Date: March 02, 2020

Market Cap: $4.22 Billion

Sector: IT & Communications

First Dividend: 2009

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 1 year

December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $12.88

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 1.8%, -5%, -19%

Mid-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #9

Dividend Yield: 3.42%

Ex-Dividend Date: March 04, 2020

Pay Date: March 23, 2020

Market Cap: $1.85 Billion

Sector: Financials

First Dividend: 2018

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 1 year

December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $11.69

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 20.5%, 0%, 0%

Mid-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #8

PotlatchDeltic Corporation ( NASDAQ:PCH

Dividend Yield: 3.76%

Ex-Dividend Date: March 05, 2020

Pay Date: March 31, 2020

Market Cap: $2.86 Billion

Sector: Financials

First Dividend: 1939

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 0 years

December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $42.53

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 21.0%, 15%, 35%

Mid-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #7

FNB Corporation ( NYSE:FNB

Dividend Yield: 4.06%

Ex-Dividend Date: March 04, 2020

Pay Date: March 15, 2020

Market Cap: $3.84 Billion

Sector: Financials

First Dividend: 2001

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 0 years

December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $11.82

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 0.6%, -16%, 9%

Mid-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #6

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. ( NYSE:DEA

Dividend Yield: 4.12%

Ex-Dividend Date: March 04, 2020

Pay Date: March 26, 2020

Market Cap: $1.87 Billion

Sector: Financials

First Dividend: 2015

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 0 years

December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $25.27

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 47.9%, 39%, 88%

Mid-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #5

Navient Corp ( NASDAQ:NAVI

Dividend Yield: 4.52%

Ex-Dividend Date: March 05, 2020

Pay Date: March 20, 2020

Market Cap: $3.13 Billion

Sector: Financials

First Dividend: 2014

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 0 years

December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $14.17

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 20.2%, 4%, -19%

Mid-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #4

Dividend Yield: 5.15%

Ex-Dividend Date: March 03, 2020

Pay Date: March 20, 2020

Market Cap: $1.06 Billion

Sector: Materials

First Dividend: 1996

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 8 years

December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $34.15

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 3.6%, -4%, -8%

Mid-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #3

Cedar Fair LP ( NYSE:FUN

Dividend Yield: 7.09%

Ex-Dividend Date: March 03, 2020

Pay Date: March 17, 2020

Market Cap: $2.99 Billion

Sector: Services

First Dividend: 1990

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 9 years

December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $52.76

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 10.8%, -6%, 31%

Mid-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #2

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. ( NASDAQ:GBDC

Dividend Yield: 7.17%

Ex-Dividend Date: March 05, 2020

Pay Date: March 27, 2020

Market Cap: $2.46 Billion

Sector: Financials

First Dividend: 2010

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 2 years

December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $18.40

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 10.0%, 22%, 46%

Mid-Cap Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week: #1

American Finance Trust, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AFIN

Dividend Yield: 8.33%

Ex-Dividend Date: March 06, 2020

Pay Date: March 16, 2020

Market Cap: $1.41 Billion

Sector: Financials

First Dividend: 2018

Consecutive Annual Hikes: 1 year

December 24, 2019 Closing Price: $13.21

Total Return (1Y, 3Y, 5Y): 27.1%, 0%, 0%

Dividend increases and dividend decreases, new dividend announcements, dividend suspensions and other dividend changes occur daily. To make sure you don’t miss any important announcements, sign up for our E-mail Alerts. Let us do the hard work of gathering the data and sending the relevant information directly to your inbox.

In addition to E-mail Alerts, you will have access to our powerful dividend research tools. Take a quick video tour of the tools suite.

Ned Piplovic is the assistant editor of website content at Eagle Financial Publications. He graduated from Columbia University with a Bachelor’s degree in Economics and Philosophy. Prior to joining Eagle, Ned spent 15 years in corporate operations and financial management. Ned writes for www.DividendInvestor.com and www.StockInvestor.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.