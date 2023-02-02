Mid-Cap ETF (IVOV) Hits New 52-Week High

For investors seeking momentum, S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF IVOV is probably on radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up about 26% from its 52-week low price of $138.76/share.



But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea on where it might be headed:

IVOV in Focus

S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF targets the value segment of the mid-cap market. It has key holdings in financials, industrials, consumer discretionary, information technology and real estate. S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF charges investors 15 bps a year in fees (see: all the Mid-Cap Value ETFs here).

Why the Move?

The mid-cap corner of the broad investing world has been an area to watch lately, given the bouts of volatility and uncertainty in the stock market. While large companies are normally known for stability and the smaller ones for growth, mid-caps offer the best of both worlds, allowing growth and stability in a portfolio.

More Gains Ahead?

Currently, PXJ has a Zacks ETF Rank #1 (Strong Buy) with a Medium risk outlook, suggesting that the outperformance could continue in the months ahead. However, many spaces that make up this ETF have a strong Zacks Industry Rank. So, there is definitely some promise for those who want to ride this surging ETF a little further.

Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IVOV): ETF Research Reports

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.