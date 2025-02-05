MID-AMERICA APT CMNTYS Earnings Results: $MAA Reports Quarterly Earnings

MID-AMERICA APT CMNTYS ($MAA) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported earnings of $2.23 per share, beating estimates of $1.02 by $1.21. The company also reported revenue of $549,830,000, missing estimates of $557,301,486 by $-7,471,486.
MID-AMERICA APT CMNTYS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 309 institutional investors add shares of MID-AMERICA APT CMNTYS stock to their portfolio, and 325 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS added 4,548,772 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $722,799,870
- BLACKSTONE INC. removed 2,063,861 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $327,947,512
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 994,305 shares (-27.4%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $157,995,064
- FMR LLC removed 694,840 shares (-13.8%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $110,410,076
- AEW CAPITAL MANAGEMENT L P added 528,608 shares (+516.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $81,706,938
- DUQUESNE FAMILY OFFICE LLC removed 405,470 shares (-62.9%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $64,429,183
- SILVERCREST ASSET MANAGEMENT GROUP LLC removed 378,230 shares (-51.7%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $60,100,747
