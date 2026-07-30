Mid-America Apartment Q2 FFO Misses Estimates as Same-Store NOI Falls

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. MAA reported second-quarter 2026 core funds from operations (FFO) per share of $2.08, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.10. The metric declined 3.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Rental and other property revenues increased 1% year over year to $555.13 million but missed the consensus mark of $555.97 million.

Same-store NOI fell 1%, though blended lease-rate growth improved to 0.7% amid steady demand.

MAA's Same-Store Portfolio Remains Under Pressure

Same-store revenues declined 0.3% year over year, while property operating expenses increased 0.8%. The combination drove a 1% decrease in same-store NOI. Same-store NOI totaled $316.22 million, down from $319.50 million a year earlier.

Average effective rent per unit slipped 0.2% to $1,688. Average physical occupancy was 95.3%, reflecting continued pressure from elevated apartment deliveries across several of MAA’s Sunbelt markets.

Mid-America Apartment Sees Better Leasing Trends

Leasing indicators showed sequential improvement despite the decline in property-level earnings. Effective blended lease-rate growth reached 0.7%, improving 20 basis points year over year and 100 basis points from the first quarter.

Effective new-lease pricing declined 5.3%, but that marked a 170-basis-point sequential improvement. Renewal lease rates increased 5.2%, helping offset weaker pricing on new leases.

Resident turnover remained historically low at 39.6%. Move-outs associated with residents purchasing single-family homes represented only 10.9% during the quarter, supporting occupancy and renewal demand.

Mid-America Apartment Advances Development Pipeline

MAA ended the quarter with six development projects totaling 1,749 units. Expected development costs were $597.50 million, of which $360.36 million had been funded, leaving $237.14 million of expected spending.

The company completed MAA Plaza Midwood in Charlotte, NC, and began construction of a 263-unit community in Kansas City, MO. It also completed the initial lease-up of MAA Cathedral Arts in Dallas.

Five lease-up projects contained 1,759 units and were 74.4% occupied at quarter-end. Costs incurred on those communities totaled $623.74 million. Management expects four projects to stabilize during the second half of 2026.

Mid-America Apartment Maintains Balance Sheet Capacity

MAA ended June with $882.8 million of combined cash and available borrowing capacity. Total debt was $5.69 billion, with an average effective interest rate of 3.9% and an average maturity of six years.

Fixed-rate borrowings represented 86.6% of total debt. Net debt to adjusted EBITDAre was 4.5X compared with 4.3X at the end of 2025.

During the quarter, MAA repurchased 0.4 million shares for $50 million. The company also entered into a delayed-draw term loan with commitments of up to $350 million and had $100 million outstanding at quarter-end.

MAA Updates Its 2026 Outlook

MAA narrowed its full-year core FFO guidance range to $8.41-$8.65 per share from $8.37-$8.69. The midpoint remained unchanged at $8.53. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pinned at $8.51, which lies in the guided range.

The company reduced its same-store revenue growth outlook to a range of negative 0.2% to positive 0.4%, with a midpoint of 0.1%. Its same-store operating expense growth range was lowered to 1.25%-2.25%, while projected NOI growth was revised to negative 1.7% to negative 0.1%.

For the third quarter, MAA expects core FFO per share of $2.04-$2.16. The $2.10 midpoint reflects anticipated contributions from same-store and non-same-store NOI, partly offset by higher interest expense. The consensus estimate stands at $2.10.

MAA’s Zacks Rank

Currently, MAA carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here .

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. Quote

Performance of Other Residential REITs

Equity Residential EQR reported second-quarter 2026 normalized FFO per share of $1.02, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.01. The figure improved 3% year over year.

Results reflected higher same-store NOI supported by strong physical occupancy and better-than-anticipated renewal rates achieved.

AvalonBay Communities AVB reported second-quarter 2026 core FFO per share of $2.86, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.80. Favorable same-store residential revenues and expense results drove the FFO outperformance

Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents funds from operations (FFO) — a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

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