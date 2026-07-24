Mid-America Apartment to Post Q2 Earnings: Is MAA a Must-Have Stock?

Mid-America Apartment Communities MAA — commonly known as MAA — is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on owning, operating and acquiring apartment communities throughout the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. The company is slated to report second-quarter 2026 results on July 29, after market close.

In the last reported quarter, this Germantown, TN-based residential REIT reported core FFO per share of $2.13, delivering a surprise of 0.47%. Results reflected same-store effective blended lease rate growth year over year.

Over the trailing four quarters, MAA surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate on three occasions and missed on the other, the average beat being 0.23%. This is depicted in the chart below:

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. Quote

Let’s see how things have shaped up before this announcement.

US Apartment Market in Q2

The U.S. multifamily market entered the second half of 2026 with a clearer recovery taking shape, as strong renter demand and a rapidly shrinking supply pipeline began translating into lower vacancy and improving rent growth.

According to a Cushman & Wakefield report, net absorption reached roughly 124,600 units, up from 83,500 units in the first quarter and 8% above the prior year, making it the fifth-strongest quarter in nearly 25 years. The supply picture also became more favorable. Approximately 88,000 units were delivered during the quarter, down 27% year over year. Around 475,000 units remained under construction at quarter-end, equal to just 3.5% of existing inventory.

Improving demand and slowing supply pushed the national vacancy rate down 35 basis points quarter over quarter to 8.9%, its first move below 9% since 2024. On a trailing four-quarter basis, absorption of approximately 362,000 units exceeded deliveries of about 358,000 units for the first time since early 2022, indicating vacancy is likely to have passed its cyclical peak. The recovery was particularly pronounced in previously overbuilt markets: Austin; Charleston, SC; Savannah, GA; Huntsville, AL; Salt Lake City, UT, and Colorado Springs recorded some of the largest quarterly vacancy declines.

Rent growth remains modest but is beginning to improve. National asking rents reached approximately $1,945 per month, up 1.5% year over year, compared with 1.1% growth in the first quarter. The Bay Area led the recovery, with San Francisco rents rising 13%, San Jose 7% and the East Bay 4.8%. Norfolk, VA; Toledo, OH; Reno, NV; and Boise, ID, also posted strong gains.

High-supply markets remained softer, with rents still declining in Austin and Sarasota, FL, although the pace of those declines moderated as excess supply was absorbed. Overall, the market appears to be shifting from stabilization into an occupancy-led recovery, with broader rent growth likely as the construction pipeline continues to shrink.

Factors to Consider Ahead of MAA’s Upcoming Results

MAA’s second-quarter 2026 results should reflect continued operating stability, with renewals, occupancy and moderating supply pressure supporting performance. Management said renewal growth remained above 5% entering the quarter, while April physical occupancy held at 95.5% and 60-day exposure improved 20 basis points from a year earlier. The company expects blended lease growth to accelerate from the first quarter’s negative 0.3%, helped by steady renewals and a more normal seasonal improvement in new lease pricing through July.

New lease rates will likely remain the main swing factor. Management noted improving momentum in March and April and expects May and June to perform better than last year, supported by strong lead volume, positive absorption and fewer deliveries. Atlanta and Dallas are showing better pricing and occupancy trends, while Austin, Charlotte and Savannah, GA, remain pressured by elevated concessions and supply.

For the quarter, MAA guided core FFO to $2.00-$2.12 per share, with a midpoint of $2.06. Higher seasonal maintenance costs and increased interest expense are likely to have limited the upside, although property dispositions and disciplined expense control may have partly offset those pressures.

Projections for MAA

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $557.28 million. This suggests a 1.34% rise from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

For the second quarter, we project an average physical occupancy of 95.6%. However, we expect same-store property net operating income to fall 1.3% year over year. Our estimate indicates a 16.5% increase in the company’s interest expenses.

Before the second-quarter earnings release, the company’s activities were not adequate to gain analysts’ confidence. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the quarterly core FFO per share has remained unchanged at $2.08 for more than two months. This also suggests a year-over-year decline of 3.26%.

Here Is What Our Quantitative Model Predicts for MAA

Our proven model does not conclusively predict a surprise in terms of FFO per share for MAA this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an FFO beat, which is not the case here.

MAA currently carries a Zacks Rank of 3 and has an Earnings ESP of -0.20%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter .

Stocks That Warrant a Look

Here are two stocks from the broader REIT sector — Extra Space Storage EXR and Cousins Properties CUZ— you may want to consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to report an FFO beat this quarter.

Extra Space Storage is slated to report quarterly numbers on July 28. EXR has an Earnings ESP of +0.39% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Cousins is slated to report quarterly numbers on July 30. CUZ has an Earnings ESP of +0.45% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.

Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents funds from operations (FFO), a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

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Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (MAA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.