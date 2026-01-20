Mid-America Apartment Communities' Series A Preferred Shares Yield Pushes Past 8%

Below is a dividend history chart for MAA.PRI, showing historical dividend payments on Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc's 8 1/2% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares:
Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)
In Tuesday trading, Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc's 8 1/2% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares (Symbol: MAA.PRI) is currently down about 1.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: MAA) are down about 2.2%.
Click here to find out the 50 highest yielding preferreds »
Also see: REITs Hedge Funds Are Buying
APPF YTD Return
LNCO Options Chain
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.