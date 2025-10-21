Markets
Mid-America Apartment Communities' Series A Preferred Shares Crosses Above 7.5% Yield Territory

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc's 8 1/2% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares (Symbol: MAA.PRI) were yielding above the 7.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $4.25), with shares changing hands as low as $55.71 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.85% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, MAA.PRI was trading at a 13.42% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 11.58% in the "Real Estate" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of MAA.PRI shares, versus MAA:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for MAA.PRI, showing historical dividend payments on Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc's 8 1/2% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares:

MAA.PRI+Dividend+History+Chart

In Tuesday trading, Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc's 8 1/2% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares (Symbol: MAA.PRI) is currently off about 1.8% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: MAA) are up about 0.9%.

