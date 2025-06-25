Mid-America Apartment Communities' Series A Preferred Shares Cross 8% Yield Mark

Below is a dividend history chart for MAA.PRI, showing historical dividend payments on Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc's 8 1/2% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares:
In Wednesday trading, Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc's 8 1/2% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares (Symbol: MAA.PRI) is currently down about 0.3% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: MAA) are down about 2.5%.
Click here to find out the 50 highest yielding preferreds »
Also see: IPG Options Chain
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding INDU
LMNR shares outstanding history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.