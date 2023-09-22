Mid-America Apartment Communities' Series A Preferred Shares Yield Pushes Past 8%

In trading on Friday, shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc's 8 1/2% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares (Symbol: MAA.PRI) were yielding above the 8% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $4.25), with shares changing hands as low as $52.96 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 8.07% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, MAA.PRI was trading at a 6.58% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 17.99% in the "Real Estate" category.

Below is a dividend history chart for MAA.PRI, showing historical dividend payments on Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc's 8 1/2% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares:

In Friday trading, Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc's 8 1/2% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares (Symbol: MAA.PRI) is currently off about 0.6% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: MAA) are down about 0.7%.

