Mid-America Apartment Communities' Series A Preferred Shares Cross 7.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc's 8 1/2% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares (Symbol: MAA.PRI) were yielding above the 7.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $4.25), with shares changing hands as low as $56.50 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.96% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, MAA.PRI was trading at a 14.22% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 14.07% in the "Real Estate" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of MAA.PRI shares, versus MAA:

Below is a dividend history chart for MAA.PRI, showing historical dividend payments on Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc's 8 1/2% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares:

In Wednesday trading, Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc's 8 1/2% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares (Symbol: MAA.PRI) is currently off about 1.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: MAA) are up about 0.4%.

