Mid-America Apartment Communities Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

On 12/14/23, Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc's 8 1/2% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares (Symbol: MAA.PRI) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $1.0625, payable on 1/2/24. As a percentage of MAA.PRI's recent share price of $55.30, this dividend works out to approximately 1.92%, so look for shares of MAA.PRI to trade 1.92% lower — all else being equal — when MAA.PRI shares open for trading on 12/14/23. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 7.69%, which compares to an average yield of 8.17% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of MAA.PRI shares, versus MAA:
Below is a dividend history chart for MAA.PRI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $1.0625 on Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc's 8 1/2% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares:
In Tuesday trading, Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc's 8 1/2% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares (Symbol: MAA.PRI) is currently up about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: MAA) are up about 0.5%.
