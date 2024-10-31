Mid-America Apartment Communities Q3 24 Earnings Conference Call AT 10:00 AM ET

(RTTNews) - Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (MAA) will host a conference call at 10:00 AM ET on October 31, 2024, to discuss Q3 24 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to https://ir.maac.com/corporate-profile/default.aspx

To listen to the call, dial (800) 715-9871 (Domestic) or +1 (646) 307-1963 (International).

For a replay call, dial (800) 770-2030 (Domestic) or +1 (609) 800-9909 (International) and using Conference ID 5215035.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.