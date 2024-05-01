Mid-America Apartment Communities Q1 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. (MAA) Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $142.8 million or $1.22 per share, compared to $135.0 million or $1.16 per share last year.

Rental and other property revenues for the quarter was $543.6 million, up from $529.0 million last year.

Funds from operations per share for the quarter was $2.41, compared to $2.31 last year.

Core FFO per share for the quarter was $2.22, compared to $2.28 last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.