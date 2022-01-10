Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) sheds 5.7% this week, as yearly returns fall more in line with earnings growth

When you buy a stock there is always a possibility that it could drop 100%. But on the bright side, you can make far more than 100% on a really good stock. For example, the Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) share price has soared 128% in the last half decade. Most would be very happy with that. Also pleasing for shareholders was the 13% gain in the last three months.

While this past week has detracted from the company's five-year return, let's look at the recent trends of the underlying business and see if the gains have been in alignment.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Over half a decade, Mid-America Apartment Communities managed to grow its earnings per share at 4.7% a year. This EPS growth is lower than the 18% average annual increase in the share price. So it's fair to assume the market has a higher opinion of the business than it did five years ago. And that's hardly shocking given the track record of growth. This optimism is visible in its fairly high P/E ratio of 60.03.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NYSE:MAA Earnings Per Share Growth January 10th 2022

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. Dive deeper into the earnings by checking this interactive graph of Mid-America Apartment Communities' earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. In the case of Mid-America Apartment Communities, it has a TSR of 166% for the last 5 years. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Mid-America Apartment Communities has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 77% in the last twelve months. And that does include the dividend. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 22%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Mid-America Apartment Communities better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that Mid-America Apartment Communities is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those is significant...

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of companies that have proven they can grow earnings.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

