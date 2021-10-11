Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc.'s (NYSE:MAA) Has Had A Decent Run On The Stock market: Are Fundamentals In The Driver's Seat?

Mid-America Apartment Communities' (NYSE:MAA) stock up by 4.8% over the past three months. As most would know, long-term fundamentals have a strong correlation with market price movements, so we decided to look at the company's key financial indicators today to determine if they have any role to play in the recent price movement. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Mid-America Apartment Communities' ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Mid-America Apartment Communities is:

6.9% = US$421m ÷ US$6.1b (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2021).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.07 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Mid-America Apartment Communities' Earnings Growth And 6.9% ROE

On the face of it, Mid-America Apartment Communities' ROE is not much to talk about. However, the fact that the its ROE is quite higher to the industry average of 5.6% doesn't go unnoticed by us. Consequently, this likely laid the ground for the decent growth of 7.7% seen over the past five years by Mid-America Apartment Communities. That being said, the company does have a slightly low ROE to begin with, just that it is higher than the industry average. Therefore, the growth in earnings could also be the result of other factors. Such as- high earnings retention or the company belonging to a high growth industry.

As a next step, we compared Mid-America Apartment Communities' net income growth with the industry and found that the company has a similar growth figure when compared with the industry average growth rate of 8.9% in the same period.

NYSE:MAA Past Earnings Growth October 11th 2021

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. What is MAA worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether MAA is currently mispriced by the market.

Is Mid-America Apartment Communities Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Mid-America Apartment Communities has a high three-year median payout ratio of 59%. This means that it has only 41% of its income left to reinvest into its business. However, it's not unusual to see a REIT with such a high payout ratio mainly due to statutory requirements. Despite this, the company's earnings grew moderately as we saw above.

Additionally, Mid-America Apartment Communities has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company is expected to keep paying out approximately 59% of its profits over the next three years. Accordingly, forecasts suggest that Mid-America Apartment Communities' future ROE will be 6.2% which is again, similar to the current ROE.

Conclusion

On the whole, we do feel that Mid-America Apartment Communities has some positive attributes. Especially the substantial growth in earnings backed by a decent ROE. Despite the company reinvesting only a small portion of its profits, it still has managed to grow its earnings so that is appreciable. The latest industry analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to maintain its current growth rate. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

