Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. Q2 Profit Falls, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (MAA) released earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $209.78 million, or $1.82 per share. This compares with $215.56 million, or $1.88 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.92 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.3% to $495.04 million from $436.93 million last year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $209.78 Mln. vs. $215.56 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.82 vs. $1.88 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.92 -Revenue (Q2): $495.04 Mln vs. $436.93 Mln last year.

