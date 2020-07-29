Markets
Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. Q2 Profit Climbs

(RTTNews) - Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (MAA) announced earnings for its second quarter that climbed from last year.

The company's profit totaled $74.14 million, or $0.85 per share. This compares with $61.00 million, or $0.53 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.54 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.4% to $413.03 million from $407.39 million last year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $74.14 Mln. vs. $61.00 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.85 vs. $0.53 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.54 -Revenue (Q2): $413.03 Mln vs. $407.39 Mln last year.

