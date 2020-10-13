Dividends
Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (MAA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 14, 2020

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (MAA) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $1 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased MAA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that MAA has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $124.66, the dividend yield is 3.21%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MAA was $124.66, representing a -16.27% decrease from the 52 week high of $148.88 and a 52.02% increase over the 52 week low of $82.00.

MAA is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). MAA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.94. Zacks Investment Research reports MAA's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -3.6%, compared to an industry average of -6.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MAA Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to MAA through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have MAA as a top-10 holding:

  • NuShares ETF Trust (NURE)
  • iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (REZ)
  • Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (EWRE)
  • FlexShares Global Quality Real Estate Index Fund (GQRE).

The top-performing ETF of this group is EWRE with an increase of 13.91% over the last 100 days. NURE has the highest percent weighting of MAA at 5.14%.

