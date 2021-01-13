Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (MAA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 14, 2021

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (MAA) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $1.025 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 29, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MAA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 2.5% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of MAA was $124.69, representing a -16.25% decrease from the 52 week high of $148.88 and a 52.06% increase over the 52 week low of $82.00.

MAA is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). MAA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.78. Zacks Investment Research reports MAA's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -2.06%, compared to an industry average of -6.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MAA Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to MAA through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have MAA as a top-10 holding:

NuShares ETF Trust (NURE)

iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (REZ)

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (EWRE)

FlexShares Global Quality Real Estate Index Fund (GQRE).

The top-performing ETF of this group is NURE with an increase of 16.18% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of MAA at 5.11%.

