Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (MAA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 14, 2021

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (MAA) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $1.025 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MAA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 2.5% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $147.31, the dividend yield is 2.78%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MAA was $147.31, representing a -1.33% decrease from the 52 week high of $149.30 and a 44.1% increase over the 52 week low of $102.23.

MAA is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCP) and AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCO). MAA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.2. Zacks Investment Research reports MAA's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 1.44%, compared to an industry average of -2.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MAA Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to MAA through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have MAA as a top-10 holding:

NuShares ETF Trust (NURE)

iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (REZ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is NURE with an increase of 16.12% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of MAA at 5.2%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.