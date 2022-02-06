Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. Just Beat Earnings Expectations: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

A week ago, Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) came out with a strong set of annual numbers that could potentially lead to a re-rate of the stock. The company beat both earnings and revenue forecasts, with revenue of US$1.8b, some 3.0% above estimates, and statutory earnings per share (EPS) coming in at US$4.61, 20% ahead of expectations. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results.

NYSE:MAA Earnings and Revenue Growth February 6th 2022

Following the latest results, Mid-America Apartment Communities' ten analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$1.95b in 2022. This would be a reasonable 6.5% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are forecast to fall 16% to US$3.76 in the same period. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$1.94b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$3.32 in 2022. Although the revenue estimates have not really changed, we can see there's been a substantial gain in earnings per share expectations, suggesting that the analysts have become more bullish after the latest result.

There's been no major changes to the consensus price target of US$231, suggesting that the improved earnings per share outlook is not enough to have a long-term positive impact on the stock's valuation. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. The most optimistic Mid-America Apartment Communities analyst has a price target of US$275 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$209. Still, with such a tight range of estimates, it suggeststhe analysts have a pretty good idea of what they think the company is worth.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. The period to the end of 2022 brings more of the same, according to the analysts, with revenue forecast to display 6.5% growth on an annualised basis. That is in line with its 6.2% annual growth over the past five years. Compare this with the broader industry (in aggregate), which analyst estimates suggest will see revenues grow 8.0% annually. So although Mid-America Apartment Communities is expected to maintain its revenue growth rate, it's forecast to grow slower than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards Mid-America Apartment Communities following these results. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have forecasts for Mid-America Apartment Communities going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 3 warning signs for Mid-America Apartment Communities you should be aware of, and 1 of them shouldn't be ignored.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.