Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. Announces Retreat In Q3 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (MAA) reported a profit for third quarter that declined from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $58.99 million, or $0.52 per share. This compares with $77.72 million, or $0.68 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.49 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.8% to $423.20 million from $415.63 million last year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $58.99 Mln. vs. $77.72 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.52 vs. $0.68 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.49 -Revenue (Q3): $423.20 Mln vs. $415.63 Mln last year.

