Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. Announces Increase In Q4 Income, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (MAA) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $192.7 million, or $1.67 per share. This compares with $184.7 million, or $1.60 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.17 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.9% to $528.0 million from $463.6 million last year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $192.7 Mln. vs. $184.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.67 vs. $1.60 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.17 -Revenue (Q4): $528.0 Mln vs. $463.6 Mln last year.

