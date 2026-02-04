Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. Reveals Decline In Q4 Income

(RTTNews) - Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (MAA) reported a profit for fourth quarter that Dropped, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $56.64 million, or $0.48 per share. This compares with $165.72 million, or $1.42 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 1.0% to $555.55 million from $549.83 million last year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $56.64 Mln. vs. $165.72 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.48 vs. $1.42 last year. -Revenue: $555.55 Mln vs. $549.83 Mln last year.

full year Guidance Earnings per common share - diluted $4.11 to $4.47

