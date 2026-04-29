Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. Announces Decline In Q1 Income

(RTTNews) - Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (MAA) reported a profit for first quarter that Dropped, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $123.43 million, or $1.06 per share. This compares with $180.75 million, or $1.54 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 0.8% to $553.72 million from $549.29 million last year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $123.43 Mln. vs. $180.75 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.06 vs. $1.54 last year. -Revenue: $553.72 Mln vs. $549.29 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 4.18 To $ 4.50

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