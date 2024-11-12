Microware Group Ltd. Announces Board Meeting for Interim Results

Microware Group Ltd. (HK:1985) has released an update.

Microware Group Ltd. has scheduled a board meeting on November 25, 2024, to discuss the approval of its interim financial results for the six months ending September 30, 2024, and the potential payment of an interim dividend. This announcement could influence investor sentiment as the company reviews its financial performance and shareholder returns.

For further insights into HK:1985 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.