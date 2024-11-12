News & Insights

Microware Group Ltd. Announces Board Meeting for Interim Results

November 12, 2024 — 04:09 am EST

Microware Group Ltd. (HK:1985) has released an update.

Microware Group Ltd. has scheduled a board meeting on November 25, 2024, to discuss the approval of its interim financial results for the six months ending September 30, 2024, and the potential payment of an interim dividend. This announcement could influence investor sentiment as the company reviews its financial performance and shareholder returns.

