Microvision shares set to open at 11-year peak on retail interest

Contributor
Aaron Saldanha Reuters
Published

Shares of Microvision Inc jumped 10.2% before the bell on Tuesday, with the laser technology company's stock set to open at an 11-year peak as it remained on track to continue the streak of gains into a fifth session.

The stock recorded a 47.1% jump on Monday, with data showing Microvision was the most-traded stock among customers on Fidelity's brokerage platform that day, ahead of carmaker Tesla Inc TSLA.O, which reported results later that day.

The message volume related to the stock spiked on Tuesday by 57% on trading-focused social media site Stocktwits, with about 95% of messages reflecting positive sentiment.

