Markets
MVIS

MicroVision Q1 Results Miss View; Stock Plunges

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - MicroVision Inc. (MVIS) reported that its first-quarter net loss was $6.23 million or $0.04 per share, compared to a net loss of $4.93 million, or $0.04 per share for the first quarter of 2020. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. MVIS closed Thursday's regular trading at $18.00 down $2.99 or 14.24%. In the after-hours trading, the stock further dropped $3.81 or 21.17%.

Revenue for the quarter dropped to $479 thousand, from $1.47 million last year. Analysts expected revenue of $600 thousand for the quarter.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MVIS

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular