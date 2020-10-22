MicroVision (MVIS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

MicroVision (MVIS) closed the most recent trading day at $2.38, moving -0.83% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.52% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.54%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.19%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of drivers for miniature video displays had gained 29.03% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 7.19%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.79%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from MVIS as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.02, up 60% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $0.60 million, down 49.58% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.09 per share and revenue of $3.26 million, which would represent changes of +62.5% and -63.31%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for MVIS. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. MVIS is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Lasers Systems and Components industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 198, which puts it in the bottom 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Microvision, Inc. (MVIS): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.