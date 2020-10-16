MicroVision (MVIS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, MicroVision (MVIS) closed at $2.36, marking a -1.67% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.01% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.39%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.36%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of drivers for miniature video displays had gained 43.71% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 4.31% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.55% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from MVIS as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect MVIS to post earnings of -$0.02 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 60%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $0.60 million, down 49.58% from the prior-year quarter.

MVIS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.09 per share and revenue of $3.26 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +62.5% and -63.31%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for MVIS. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. MVIS is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Lasers Systems and Components industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 188, which puts it in the bottom 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow MVIS in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Microvision, Inc. (MVIS): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.