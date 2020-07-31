MicroVision (MVIS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

MicroVision (MVIS) closed at $2.02 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.98% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.77%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.44%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.49%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of drivers for miniature video displays had gained 38.78% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 5.59%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.03%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from MVIS as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 5, 2020. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.01, up 87.5% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $0.60 million, down 51.61% from the year-ago period.

MVIS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.09 per share and revenue of $3.27 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +62.5% and -63.2%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for MVIS. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. MVIS is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Lasers Systems and Components industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 81, which puts it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.