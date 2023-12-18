MicroVision (MVIS) Reaffirms Revenue Guidance for This Year

MicroVision MVIS recently reaffirmed its fiscal 2023 revenue expectations, aligning with the figures announced during the third-quarter 2023earnings call The company continues to expect full-year revenue to possibly be at the higher end of the previously guided range of $6.5-$8.0 million.

During the third quarter’searnings call MVIS disclosed its sales teams' engagement with multiple car and truck manufacturers to seek the ideal partner for implementing light detection and ranging (“LiDAR”)-based advanced safety systems in the company’s vehicles.

Their objective was to finalize this partnership in 2023, intending to start system production by 2027. However, in a recent statement, the company revealed a shift in the nomination timing to the first quarter of 2024.

Microvision, Inc. Price and Consensus

Microvision, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Microvision, Inc. Quote

Despite the shift in the timing of nominations, the company maintains confidence in its interactions with Original Equipment Manufacturers, observing substantial demand for sample orders prior to nominations. Detailed negotiations continue as they finalize the commercial terms for these significant partnerships, potentially impacting the market. The reaffirmation of the previously guided revenue expectations has not deterred MVIS’ focus on expanding revenues from non-automotive markets through direct sales.

In the third quarter’searnings call MicroVision announced that it is optimistic about generating profits on the realization of its Request for Quotes, adding to its non-recurring engineering revenues from OEMs for customizing sensors. The company expects another revenue stream created from selling LiDAR sensors as the demand increases in various places in Europe and Asia.

MVIS is also benefiting from its wide-ranging portfolio, including Laser Beam Scanning Technology, Projection and Display Solutions, recent ones including micro-display concepts for AR headsets, a 1440i MEMS module supporting AR headsets, an Interactive Display module for smart speakers and the MAVIN DR, a dynamic-range automotive lidar sensor.

MicroVision is also benefiting from acquisitions. In 2023, it acquired a part of Ibeo Automotive Systems GmbH, which holds automotive-grade qualifications. This acquisition positions the company with a significant advantage over its competitors in the market.

