Microvision Inc. Q1 Loss increases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Microvision Inc. (MVIS) announced Loss for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at -$13.17 million, or -$0.08 per share. This compares with -$6.23 million, or -$0.04 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.07 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 27.1% to $0.35 million from $0.48 million last year.

Microvision Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

