Microvision Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for MVIS

In trading on Monday, shares of Microvision Inc. (Symbol: MVIS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $4.67, changing hands as low as $4.43 per share. Microvision Inc. shares are currently trading off about 7.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MVIS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MVIS's low point in its 52 week range is $2.50 per share, with $16.05 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $4.53.

