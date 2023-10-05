Microvision (BER:MVIN) Price Target Increased by 7.69% to 3.82

The average one-year price target for Microvision (BER:MVIN) has been revised to 3.82 / share. This is an increase of 7.69% from the prior estimate of 3.55 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.78 to a high of 3.93 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 93.87% from the latest reported closing price of 1.97 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 269 funds or institutions reporting positions in Microvision. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 3.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MVIN is 0.05%, an increase of 48.91%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.35% to 62,029K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,662K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,838K shares, representing an increase of 14.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MVIN by 85.22% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 4,031K shares representing 2.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,667K shares, representing an increase of 9.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MVIN by 73.80% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 3,569K shares representing 1.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,236K shares, representing an increase of 9.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MVIN by 71.16% over the last quarter.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. holds 3,376K shares representing 1.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,522K shares, representing a decrease of 4.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MVIN by 252.76% over the last quarter.

DRIV - Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF holds 2,897K shares representing 1.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,078K shares, representing a decrease of 6.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MVIN by 82.86% over the last quarter.

