Microvast Holdings (NASDAQ:MVST) shareholders have endured a 67% loss from investing in the stock a year ago

Investing in stocks comes with the risk that the share price will fall. And unfortunately for Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST) shareholders, the stock is a lot lower today than it was a year ago. The share price is down a hefty 67% in that time. Microvast Holdings may have better days ahead, of course; we've only looked at a one year period. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 38% in the last three months.

Now let's have a look at the company's fundamentals, and see if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

Microvast Holdings isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last twelve months, Microvast Holdings increased its revenue by 48%. That's a strong result which is better than most other loss making companies. Meanwhile, the share price slid 67%. This could mean hype has come out of the stock because the bottom line is concerning investors. Generally speaking investors would consider a stock like this less risky once it turns a profit. But when do you think that will happen?

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NasdaqGS:MVST Earnings and Revenue Growth January 17th 2022

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. So we recommend checking out this free report showing consensus forecasts

A Different Perspective

While Microvast Holdings shareholders are down 67% for the year, the market itself is up 15%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. The share price decline has continued throughout the most recent three months, down 38%, suggesting an absence of enthusiasm from investors. Basically, most investors should be wary of buying into a poor-performing stock, unless the business itself has clearly improved. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Microvast Holdings , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

